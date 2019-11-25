Two Employees Killed In Lagos Factories In Tragic Accidents

Two men have been killed while doing their job as mechanical engineers in various areas of Lagos State.

Sunday Usenobong, a 50-year-old staff of Landcraft industry Nigeria Limited, fell into a melting pot while he was operating the machine.

Similarly, Olatunde Femi, a staff of Multipak Nigeria. Limited, was trapped while operating the machine.

The deceased allegedly died before any medical care could get to them.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said the cases have been handed over to the homicide unit of the police force.

The corpses are still at the mortuary while investigation continues, he added.