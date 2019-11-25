Two Employees Killed In Lagos Factories In Tragic Accidents

Sunday Usenobong, a 50-year-old staff of Landcraft industry Nigeria Limited, fell into a melting pot while he was operating the machine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

 

Two men have been killed while doing their job as mechanical engineers in various areas of Lagos State. 

Sunday Usenobong, a 50-year-old staff of Landcraft industry Nigeria Limited, fell into a melting pot while he was operating the machine.

Similarly, Olatunde Femi,  a staff of Multipak Nigeria. Limited, was trapped while operating the machine.

The deceased allegedly died before any medical care could get to them.  

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said the cases have been handed over to the homicide unit of the police force. 

The corpses are still at the mortuary while investigation continues, he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos While Dispersing Crowd
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Houses Set Ablaze In Taraba Over Change Of School’s Name
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Government Of Buhari’s Family, By His Family, And For His Family By Farooq A. Kperogi (Ph.D)
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos While Dispersing Crowd
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Seals Firm Over Violation Of Safety Rules
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights SERAP Petitions African Commission Over Harassment Of Sowore's Sureties, Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Robbers Attacking Gas Stations
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad