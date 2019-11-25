Two Stolen Children Rescued In Anambra By Police

The children, who were stolen from Enugwu Aguleri in the Anambra East Local Government Area were rescued in Nkpor under Idemili Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

 

The police Anambra on Monday rescued two children allegedly stolen by two women in the state, a report by PUNCH said.

Handing over the children to their parents at the command’s headquarters on Monday, the police warned parents to be wary about the whereabouts of their children.

Spokesperson for the police in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Following intelligence report, police detectives in Anambra State arrested two female suspects at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of the state.

“Preliminary investigation by police detectives attached to Otoucha Division revealed that the two children were allegedly stolen from Enugwu Aguleri in Anambra East LGA by one Ani Chisom, 28, of Amuri in Nkanu-East LGA of Enugu State and Afamefuna Udodili, 32, of Orodo in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo State.

“Following the public announcement by the command, parents of the two kids from Enugwu Aguleri came and identified their children.

“The children have since reunited with their parents and the case is under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.”

