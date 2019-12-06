BREAKING: DSS Attempts To Rearrest Sowore, Mandate In Court

Operatives of the Department of State Services on Friday morning disrupted the ongoing trial of activists Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, attempting to rearrest the two men, who were only released from its detention on Thursday evening.

The DSS operatives also chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu while also brutalising a journalist with a popular television station.

There is currently an ongoing standoff inside the court premises as the DSS operatives are refusing to allow Sowore and his lawyers come out of the place.

Details shortly…