BREAKING: DSS Attempts To Rearrest Sowore, Mandate In Court

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2019

Operatives of the Department of State Services on Friday morning disrupted the ongoing trial of activists Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, attempting to rearrest the two men, who were only released from its detention on Thursday evening.

The DSS operatives also chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu while also brutalising a journalist with a popular television station. 

There is currently an ongoing standoff inside the court premises as the DSS operatives are refusing to allow Sowore and his lawyers come out of the place. 

Details shortly…

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Dino Melaye Caught On Tape Bribing Election Tribunal Judge Akon Ikpeme
Corruption How Governor Ayade's New Chief Judge, Akon Ikpeme, Confessed To Receiving Bribes From Dino Melaye To Pervert Justice In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Officer Who Killed Truck Driver Surrenders Self For Prosecution
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Long Journey To Freedom After 125 Days In Detention
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Oil Government Considers Issuing Arrest Warrant For Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Sowore's Release, A Big Relief, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Dino Melaye Caught On Tape Bribing Election Tribunal Judge Akon Ikpeme
Corruption How Governor Ayade's New Chief Judge, Akon Ikpeme, Confessed To Receiving Bribes From Dino Melaye To Pervert Justice In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Officer Who Killed Truck Driver Surrenders Self For Prosecution
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Long Journey To Freedom After 125 Days In Detention
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Oil Government Considers Issuing Arrest Warrant For Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Sowore's Release, A Big Relief, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion DSS: Tyranny Of Unelected Government... Justice Ojukwu’s Ruling Too Little Too Late! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Government To Arraign Cooperate Affairs Commission Boss Over False Asset Declaration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Identity Of Ondo Killer Cop Revealed, Police Arrest Colleagues Over Death Of Truck Driver
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Orji Kalu To 12 Years Imprisonment Over N7.1bn Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion As Orji Uzor Kalu Goes To Jail, FFK And Patience Jonathan Should Be Next By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Cannot Have a Parallel Court, Justice Ojukwu Tells DSS Over Sowore’s Continued Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad