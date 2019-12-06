Sowore’s Release, Triumph Of Law Over Lack Of Logic By DSS -Monday Ubani

Former Vice President of Nigeria Bar Association, Monday Ubani, has commended Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for taking a strong stand to ensure the Department of State Services released pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was released on Thursday after 125 days in the detention of the DSS.

The activist was arrested on August 3, 2019 in Lagos for calling on Nigerians to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was kept on in detention despite two court orders sanctioning his release on bail.

However, on Thursday, Justice Ojukwu gave the DSS 24 hours to release Sowore and also pay a fine of N100, 000 for flouting the court's directive.

Reacting to the development, Ubani said events of the last 24 hours had indeed signaled the triumph of the law.

He said, “This is clearly a triumph of law against the lack of logic that was being displayed.

"It was wrong for the DSS to have insisted it would verify the sureties of Sowore even after the judge had ordered his bail."

The activist is being accused of insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and attempting to bring down his regime – charges experts and observers around the world have described as baseless and laughable.

Sowore begins his defense in the case brought against him by the government today at the Federal High Court in Abuja.