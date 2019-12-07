BREAKING: DSS Denies Invasion Of Court To Rearrest Sowore

Recall that DSS operatives Invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, disrupting proceedings and chasing away presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, and forcefully taking Sowore away less than 24 hours after he was finally released on bail after two previous court orders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2019



The Department of State Services has denied that its operatives invaded the Federal High Court, Abuja, and disrupted proceedings in an attempt to rearrest pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday. 

In a statement by the agency's spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, the DSS claimed that its personnel were never involved in the incident. 

Afunanya said, "Our personnel were never, at any time, involved in the incident.

"In actual fact, it was his people who seized him."

Recall that DSS operatives Invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, disrupting proceedings and chasing away presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, and forcefully taking Sowore away less than 24 hours after he was finally released on bail after two previous court orders. 

The journalist was standing trial in a case brought against him by the government when the incident happened. 

The action of DSS has been widely condemned across the world by prominent individuals and groups, with many calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the right thing by calling the agency to order. 

Speaking on the missing Olawale Bakare, the DSS said only Sowore was rearrested, adding that they were not interested in Bakare. 

Sowore was initially arrested on August 3 for calling on Nigerians to pour out to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from the administration of Buhari. 

The journalist is accused of insulting President Buhari and planning to bring down his regime. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Sowore: Cease Dangerous Attacks On Free Speech, US Senator Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily-armed DSS Operatives Chase Falana As He Drives Sowore, Bakare Out Of Court Premises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Didn’t Take Rumour Of Buhari’s Marriage Seriously –President’s Wife, Aisha
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Government Takes Over Hospital Belonging To Okorocha’s Aide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM It’s Time To Hold Nigeria Accountable, Says Sowore’s Wife
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Sowore: Cease Dangerous Attacks On Free Speech, US Senator Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily-armed DSS Operatives Chase Falana As He Drives Sowore, Bakare Out Of Court Premises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Didn’t Take Rumour Of Buhari’s Marriage Seriously –President’s Wife, Aisha
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Sowore: Nigerian Bar Association Demands Immediate Suspension Of DSS Boss
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Government Takes Over Hospital Belonging To Okorocha’s Aide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM It’s Time To Hold Nigeria Accountable, Says Sowore’s Wife
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights US Senator, Menendez, Condemns Sowore's Rearrest, Promises High Level Intervention
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights ICC Investigation In Nigeria Now Inevitable –Amnesty International
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore’s Co-defendant, Bakare, Declared Missing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Long Journey To Freedom After 125 Days In Detention
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity German Preacher, Reinhard Bonnke, Dies At 79
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad