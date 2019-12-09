Buhari Inaugurates Treasury Portal To Allow Nigerians Monitor Government Spending

The Nigerian Government has inaugurated the Open Treasury Portal with the hope of making public the daily treasury statement on how monies that come into government coffer are spent.

In series of posts on Twitter on Monday, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Mr Waziri Adio, made the disclosure.

Ministries, departments and agencies are now expected to publish on daily basis, reports of payments above N5m, monthly budget performance and sundry other official financial dealings.

Adio in his Twitter post, said, “With the launch of the Open Treasury Portal today by President Muhammadu Buhari, all MDAs are to publish the following: daily reports of payments from N5m; monthly budget performance; quarterly financial statements; and annual financial statements prepared in compliance with IPSAS.

“All the reports are to be published within stipulated deadlines on this portal: http://opentreasury.gov.ng. The portal will be open to and can be accessed by all.”

Speaking further, he said that the Accountant-General of the Federation will also publish on a daily basis inflows and outflows into the treasury.