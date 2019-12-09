It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before Nigerians Embark On National Protests, CORE Says

Amidst condemnation and outcries against the Nigerian Government over the rearrest of pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, the Coalition for Revolution has said that the Nigerian people would soon hit the streets to demand their rights from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

CORE condemned the arrest of Sowore in an open court and said it clearly confirmed that the rule of law no longer existed and the current “anti-people regime wants to push the society deeper into barbarism”.

The group said, “They know that it is only a matter of time before the Nigerian masses and youths take to massive protests to demand for their rights.

“They think that the continued harassment of Sowore and scores of other Nigerians would intimidate the masses and stop them from demanding their rights.

“In their myopic view, they think by instituting a reign of terror, they can go on plundering the country’s wealth without being held to account.”

The group also vowed not to give up in their demand for a better Nigeria, stressing that the state’s act of terrorism “will not and cannot cow the Nigerian masses” rather it would “strengthen its resolve to stand the ground and speak words of truth about the situation in Nigeria in defence of our hard-won democratic rights”.