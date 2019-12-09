New Chairman Of FIRS Appointed By Buhari

His appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of Mr Tunde Fowler on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2019

 

Mr Muhammad Nami has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Announcing the emergence of Nami in a statement, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said, “Mr Muhammad, a well-trained tax, accounting and management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical work experience in auditing, tax management and advisory and management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non-profit organisations.”

Buhari also approved the composition of the board of the FIRS.

 

