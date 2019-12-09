Only Experts Should Speak On Aviation Matters –Minister, Sirika

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has asked citizens to keep quite on matters of "complex" civil aviation.

In a promoted post on Twitter on Monday, the minister said the economics and legal aspects of civil aviation was complex and "non-experts" on the matter should not be heard talking about it.

The tweet reads, "The economic dynamics and legal complexities of civil aviation is as complex as its science, art and technology.

“My opinion is that, non-subject matter experts should either seek for knowledge or keep quiet.

“Same may apply to other professions, I suppose."