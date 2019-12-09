Only Experts Should Speak On Aviation Matters –Minister, Sirika

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has asked citizens to keep quite on matters of "complex" civil aviation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2019

 

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has asked citizens to keep quite on matters of "complex" civil aviation.

In a promoted post on Twitter on Monday, the minister said the economics and legal aspects of civil aviation was complex and "non-experts" on the matter should not be heard talking about it.

The tweet reads, "The economic dynamics and legal complexities of civil aviation is as complex as its science, art and technology.

“My opinion is that, non-subject matter experts should either seek for knowledge or keep quiet.

“Same may apply to other professions, I suppose."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: CSOs Demand Visa Ban On DSS DG, Bichi, Malami Over Rearrest Of Sowore
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service Plans Change Of Visa Regime For Africans
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Business Delta Airlines Suspends Liberia Flights
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Use Of Vehicles And Animals Banned In Borno State During Eid Kabir, According To Army
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Abuja Airport To Close For Six Weeks
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Why Nigerians Are Denied Entry At US Airports - Envoy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ganduje To Appoint New Emirs Council Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM SSS Apologised For Invading Court To Rearrest Sowore, Spokesperson Account Full Of Lies -Falana
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Appoints Sanusi As Chairman Of Council Of Chiefs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Staunch Buhari Supporter, Itse Sagay, Knocks DSS Over Sowore’s Rearrest, Demands Valid Explanation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coalition Gives Buhari 14-day Ultimatum To Release Sowore, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Internet Fraudster Kills Girlfriend In Lagos For Cheating On Him
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Chieftain Condemns Party Over Sowore’s Rearrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CSOs Demand Visa Ban On DSS DG, Bichi, Malami Over Rearrest Of Sowore
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Presidency Denies Authorising Sowore's Rearrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Afenifere Slams Buhari’s Regime, Says Nigeria Resting In Grip Of Dictatorship
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM SERAP Blasts Nigerian Government For Comparing Sowore To Boko Haram Terrorist
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Diaspora Nigerians Protest At World Bank; Petition FBI Over Bribery Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad