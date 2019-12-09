Saudi Arabia Ends Gender Segregation In Restaurants

Saudi Arabia will no longer require restaurants to have separate entrances segregated by sex, the government has said.

It was once compulsory to have one entrance for families and women, and another for men on their own.

The restrictions had already been quietly eased in practice with many restaurants, cafes and other meeting places no longer enforcing segregation, the BBC reports.

A series of sweeping social reforms in Saudi Arabia has been accompanied by an intensified crackdown on dissent.

Earlier this year, a royal decree allowed Saudi women to travel abroad without a male guardian's permission, and in 2018 the kingdom ended a decades-long ban on female drivers.

But activists complain that many laws discriminatory against women remain in place.

Several prominent women's rights advocates have been arrested even as the government has made reforms.

On Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Municipalities said that restaurants would no longer need to maintain sex-segregated entrances.

Until now, inside restaurants, families and women were usually cut off and separated from men on their own by screens.