464 Child Soldiers Released To Borno Government –UNICEF

The United Nations Children Education Fund on Tuesday said a total of 464 children associated with Civilian Joint Task Force militias have so far been released to the Borno State Government.

UNICEF’s Chief Operations Officer in Borno State, Geoffrey Ijumba, disclosed this during the official handing over of the children in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He said, “The United Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting commends the Government of Borno for committing to end the recruitment of children through signing the action plan whose implementation we witnessed today.

“The action plan is a commitment that has allowed the United Nations to support the Civilian Joint Task Force, end and prevent the recruitment and use of children, as well as other grave violations.

"As of today, a total of 3,737 children associated with the Civilian Joint Task Force have been identified within the city of Maiduguri and 20 other local government areas.

“They have all been assessed on the level of association with the Civilian Joint Task Force.

“A total of 1,727 children have so far been released and have accessed reintegration services aimed at giving them not only skills to cope with life but also hope for a better tomorrow.

"We have made progress but a lot remains to be done and UNICEF stands ready and committed to supporting these children and young people to realise their dreams and will work with state authorities and our implementing partners to provide them with the necessary support.”