BREAKING: Wanted Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Writes National Assembly, Demands Investigation Into Killings At His Home

Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer representing Nnamdi Kanu, who was recently declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, has written the National Assembly over the killings that occurred at his home during an invasion by the police.

It was reported that a clash in his home in Orafite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, on December 2, 2019, led to the killing of three of his kinmen and two officers of the force.

The Anambra State Police Command subsequently declared him wanted over the incidence.

He has since gone into hiding.

In a letter to the National Assembly seen by SaharaReporters, the lawyer denied any involvement in the matter, urging the lawmakers to intervene in the matter in order to uncover all hidden facts.

He explained in the letter that he was on his way to the state command when he received a call on the attack in his house.

He also denied all allegations against him by the police.

The letter reads partly, “At about 6am, I spoke with the ACP and assured him of my availability between 10am to 11am in his office, the trigger happy officers met these same youths during the first visit and they never bounced on the policemen.

“If they didn’t attack the policemen during the first invasion, why would they attack them during the second? "The shooting at everything in sight started during the second visit because they were convinced I was at home, the style was a clear modus to kill me.”