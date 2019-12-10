JUST IN: DSS Arrests, Detains Popular Akure Pastor Over Missing Child In Church

A source at the DSS office, who spoke with our correspondent, confirmed the arrest of Babatunde.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2019

Alfa Babatunde

 

The Department of State Services has arrested the Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo State, Alfa Babatunde, following a petition against him about a missing child in his church. 
 
Babatunde was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after the DSS invited him for interrogation at their office in Akure, the state capital. 
 
Eniola Kolawole was declared missing at the popular church during a special service.
 
The church is located at the Oshinle Quarters of Akure. 
 
A source at the DSS office, who spoke with our correspondent, confirmed the arrest of Babatunde. 
 
"Pastor Babatunde was invited this afternoon to our office for interrogation after we got a petition about a missing child in his church. 
 
"We had earlier contacted him through his lawyer but both of them were not cooperating with us. 
 
"Fortunately, he showed up this afternoon after intense pressure, so we had to quickly swing into action by taking him to his house for a search. 
 
"We also searched his church thoroughly. 
 
"His case is being moved to Abuja for further investigation."
 
Mrs Modupe Kolawole, the distraught mother of the missing child had accused Babatunde of being behind the sudden disappearance of her son. 

Recall that the one-year-old child was dropped at the creche section of the church by his mother during a service but went missing shortly before the end of the program. The Department of State Services has arrested the Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo State, Alfa Babatunde, following a petition against him about a missing child in his church. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Woman Sets Husband’s Other Wife, Seven Children On Fire
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Extradites Nigerian Living In Ghana To Answer Fraud Charges
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Kogi Election: Police Parade Suspected Killer Of PDP Women Leader
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Justice Ministry Director, School Principal, Three Others In Adamawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: At Right Time DSS Will Be Exposed, Says Falana
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Central Bank Governor Emefiele, Deputy Adamu And Top Officials Discussed How To Cover-Up N500bn Which They Stole From The CBN
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics New Chairman Of FIRS Appointed By Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Jide Omokere Loses Property To AMCON Over N29bn Debt
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Accepting Award After Sowore's Rearrest Will Be Insensitive -Osinbajo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics How Former FIRS Boss Tried To Keep His Job
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Adamu As AMCON Chair
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Sets Husband’s Other Wife, Seven Children On Fire
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Authorities Tried To Strike Deal With Sowore In Custody – Falana Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu Condemns Rearrest Of Sowore
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Arik Air Was Overburdened By Debts When We Took Over – AMCON
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Extradites Nigerian Living In Ghana To Answer Fraud Charges
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Rights Violation: We May Resort To Self Help, Nigerians Tell Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Kogi Election: Police Parade Suspected Killer Of PDP Women Leader
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad