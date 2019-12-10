Kogi Election: Police Parade Suspected Killer Of PDP Women Leader

Abuh was burnt alive in her house after the announcement of the November 16 governorship election result, with her killers blocking all exits to prevent her from escaping.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2019

Acheju Abuh google

 

The Kogi State Police Command has paraded six persons suspected to be killers of Mrs Salome Abuh, Peoples Democratic Party Women Leader in the state.

The six suspects paraded by the police include Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna and Attah Ejeh.

The police said Edicha confessed he led the gang to Abuh’s house and also revealed that they had been masterminding series of robberies in the state.

The command assured that all involved in the act will not go unpunished as investigation was ongoing.

The suspects however, denied killing Abuh but admitted being thieves operating in the area. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

