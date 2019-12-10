Obaseki, Oshiomhole In Fresh Intra-party War Over Planned Edo APC Rally

The party leadership tussle between governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, took a fresh angle as the party made public plan to hold its state rally.

While Obaseki denied having knowledge of the said rally, the Oshimhole-led faction insisted that the party would be having its rally on Friday.

The rally was to begin sensitisation towards 2020 and also welcome defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obaseki had said he doesn’t have any knowledge of an APC rally in the state and that the state APC secretariat and the party had not officially announced a rally.

He said, “The issue of public safety is a major concern to us as a government and this being the last security council meeting for the year, we had to put up measures in place to tackle security challenges.”

Meanwhile, factional Chairman of Edo APC, Col David Imuse, who has the backing of Oshiomhole, affirmed that APC would be having a rally in the state on Friday.

He said that the decision had been confirmed by the national body of the party.

He said, “We are not at a press war with anybody. The party leadership took a decision and the national headquarters affirmed that decision.

“So, whatever we do here is subject to ratification by Abuja. The party took a decision here and it was affirmed in Abuja.

“We had a NEC meeting, it was ratified and affirmed.

"We had the South-South leaders MEETING, it was affirmed and in the meeting of all the chairmen of APC nationwide, it was affirmed. I don’t dwell on illegality."