Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt

Buhari said this in Egypt at the ongoing Aswan Forum, according to Ambassador Ahmed Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that nationals of all African countries can now enter Nigeria without a visa. 

Buhari said this in Egypt at the ongoing Aswan Forum, according to Ambassador Ahmed Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Awad, who was at the Aswan Forum in a tweet said that starting from January 2020, all Africans will be able to arrive in Nigeria without visa.

He said, “I wish to profoundly commend President @MBuhari of #Nigeria who just announced at the Aswan Forum complete visa exemption for all Africans. 

"Starting January 2020, Africans will be able to arrive in Nigeria without visas. 

"It’s such an exemplary decision. Thanks your Excellency." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Accepting Award After Sowore's Rearrest Will Be Insensitive -Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM US Senator, Chris Coons, Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM We're Following Sowore's Case Closely - UK Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics How Former FIRS Boss Tried To Keep His Job
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics New Chairman Of FIRS Appointed By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: DSS Arrests, Detains Popular Akure Pastor Over Missing Child In Church
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Accepting Award After Sowore's Rearrest Will Be Insensitive -Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM US Senator, Chris Coons, Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Nnewi Residents Banish Man For Impregnating Daughter
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM We're Following Sowore's Case Closely - UK Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics How Former FIRS Boss Tried To Keep His Job
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mompha Released From Detention After Meeting Bail Conditions
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Court Sentences Pastor To Jail Over Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Defunct Bank PHB Officials, Indian, Get Five-year Imprisonment Over N855m Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics New Chairman Of FIRS Appointed By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Trailer Crushes Woman To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad