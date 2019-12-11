Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that nationals of all African countries can now enter Nigeria without a visa.

Buhari said this in Egypt at the ongoing Aswan Forum, according to Ambassador Ahmed Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Awad, who was at the Aswan Forum in a tweet said that starting from January 2020, all Africans will be able to arrive in Nigeria without visa.

He said, “I wish to profoundly commend President @MBuhari of #Nigeria who just announced at the Aswan Forum complete visa exemption for all Africans.

"Starting January 2020, Africans will be able to arrive in Nigeria without visas.

"It’s such an exemplary decision. Thanks your Excellency."