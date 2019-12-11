US Federal Agent Seizes Jet Belonging To Nigerian Indicted In Multi-million Dollar Fraud

The jet was seized at the Peachtree DeKalb Airport in Georgia with a sealed sign placed on it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2019

 

The United States has seized a jet belonging to a Nigerian indicted in multi-million dollar international fraud.

The jet was seized at the Peachtree DeKalb Airport in Georgia with a sealed sign placed on it. 

The sign reads: “This property is under detention and/or seizure, United States Customs Service.”

The jet belonging to an unnamed Nigerian was searched for drugs.

Thor Whitmore, special agent, said, “It’s like a game of chess, we try to stay on top of their next move.”

The Homeland Security in 2019 has seized more than five tons of drugs, 200 guns and $4,375,457 cash.

As federal agents went through the plane, the accused was in court Tuesday for an initial appearance.

A removal hearing will also be held to send him back to New York where the charges he faces were originally filed.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM US Senator, Chris Coons, Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Extradites Nigerian Living In Ghana To Answer Fraud Charges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Trump Could Face Senate Trial In January
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights US Hands Over 24 Military Vehicles Weeks After Zaria Massacre
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International U.S. Election Roundup: Trump Becomes Presumptive Republican Nominee; Sanders Wins Indiana
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
United States of America Melania Trump Accused Of Plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s Speech
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Accepting Award After Sowore's Rearrest Will Be Insensitive -Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: DSS Arrests, Detains Popular Akure Pastor Over Missing Child In Church
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Mompha Released From Detention After Meeting Bail Conditions
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM We're Following Sowore's Case Closely - UK Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Nnewi Residents Banish Man For Impregnating Daughter
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM US Senator, Chris Coons, Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Court Sentences Pastor To Jail Over Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Trailer Crushes Woman To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Defunct Bank PHB Officials, Indian, Get Five-year Imprisonment Over N855m Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics New Chairman Of FIRS Appointed By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad