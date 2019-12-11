US Federal Agent Seizes Jet Belonging To Nigerian Indicted In Multi-million Dollar Fraud

The United States has seized a jet belonging to a Nigerian indicted in multi-million dollar international fraud.

The jet was seized at the Peachtree DeKalb Airport in Georgia with a sealed sign placed on it.

The sign reads: “This property is under detention and/or seizure, United States Customs Service.”

The jet belonging to an unnamed Nigerian was searched for drugs.

Thor Whitmore, special agent, said, “It’s like a game of chess, we try to stay on top of their next move.”

The Homeland Security in 2019 has seized more than five tons of drugs, 200 guns and $4,375,457 cash.

As federal agents went through the plane, the accused was in court Tuesday for an initial appearance.

A removal hearing will also be held to send him back to New York where the charges he faces were originally filed.