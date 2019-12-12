Commercial Motorcycle Rider Stabs Task Force Official In Abuja

SaharaReporters gathered that in the ensuing argument, the Okada rider brought out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ibrahim on the chest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

File Photo Google

There was commotion on Thursday in Abuja as a commercial motorcycle rider popularly known as Okada, stabbed a member of the joint FCTA Transportation/Traffic Enforcement Team identified as Danladi Ibrahim.

It was gathered that Ibrahim was with the team at Apo area in Gudu District where commercial motorcycles are banned when the incident happened.

The task force arrived the area and confiscated a commercial motorcycle but some angry workers at a car wash outlet allegedly confronted the team in an attempt to free the rider.

SaharaReporters gathered that in the ensuing argument, the Okada rider brought out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ibrahim on the chest.

The suspect was said to have fled the scene with his motorcycle while those, who tried to defend him, also took to their heels.

Though the victim was promptly rushed to the hospital for medical attention, our correspondent gathered that he remains in a critical condition going by the extent of the stab wound inflicted on him. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Unknown Suspect Allegedly Rapes, Stabs Student To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Demands N2bn Over Police Invasion Of House
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Fire Gunshots At Protesting Shiite Members In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Man Abandoned In Hospital After Being Knocked Down By Police Van In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Probe Of DSS Court Invasion Ordered By Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: DSS Arrests, Detains Popular Akure Pastor Over Missing Child In Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US Federal Agent Seizes Jet Belonging To Nigerian Indicted In Multi-million Dollar Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Withdraws From Akwa Ibom Senatorial Rerun, Tells APC To Replace Him
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Unknown Suspect Allegedly Rapes, Stabs Student To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Two Men Over N362m Trial, Orders IGP To Produce Diezani
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Advises Aisha Buhari; The Angry Matron Of The Villa? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Bill To Give More Money To Lawmakers Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Electricity Employees Suspend Strike Action
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Narrates How Maina's Son Operated Accounts Used As Conduits For Illegal Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Demands N2bn Over Police Invasion Of House
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad