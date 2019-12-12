NLC Threatens Consequences For States Yet To Implement New Minimum Wage

The union, through its Chairman, Ayuba Wabba, gave the ultimatum to states yet to implement the new wage scheme following a one-day meeting in Abuja on Wednesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that there will be consequences for states that fail to implement the new minimum wage before the December 31 ultimatum issued to them.

According to Premium Times, the labour union warned of dire consequences, including not guaranteeing industrial harmony in such states that fail to meet the December 31 deadline to resolve the issue.

The meeting commended the federal government and the states that have already commenced the implementation and payment.

Also, the meeting applauded the federal government directive to all ministries, departments and agencies to ensure they paid their minimum wage arrears latest by December 31, 2019.

Other resolutions included that each state should immediately convoke an emergency state executive council meeting and state congress of all workers to brief them of the outcome of the meeting on the new national minimum wage implementation.

SaharaReporters, New York

