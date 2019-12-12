Sowore: Body Of SANs Knocks Nigerian Government, Demands Investigation Into Court Invasion

The body of SANs said the audacity with which the operatives entered the courtroom had exposed the nation's hallmark of indiscipline to the whole world.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

 

As condemnation continues to trail the manner at which operatives of Department of State Services invaded the Federal High Court on Friday to forcefully rearrest pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, less than 24 hours after his release on bail after spending 125 days in detention, the body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a judicial commission of enquiry to probe the action of the agency.

The body of SANs said the audacity with which the operatives entered the courtroom had exposed the nation's hallmark of indiscipline to the whole world.

The latest call by the SANs followed earlier moves by the Nigerian Senate, which called for an investigation into the court invasion and Sowore’s rearrest.

On Wednesday, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had said that government was setting up a panel to investigate the incident.

Malami’s statement followed widespread condemnation from around the world that greeted the action of the DSS operatives.

Sowore was first arrested on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the DSS in Lagos for calling on citizens to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from Buhari’s administration.

In charges that have been described as baseless and laughable by observers around the world, the government is accusing Sowore of insulting Buhari and planning to bring down his government.

But despite two court orders directing his freedom on bail, the 48-year-old journalist remains in detention – a glaring breach of his fundamental human rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution and several conventions the country is a signatory to.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Two Men Over N362m Trial, Orders IGP To Produce Diezani
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Narrates How Maina's Son Operated Accounts Used As Conduits For Illegal Funds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Sowore: Government Has Ordered Investigation Into Invasion Of Court By DSS -Malami
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Moves To Separate Dasuki From Co-defendant For Expedite Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Probe Of DSS Court Invasion Ordered By Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US Federal Agent Seizes Jet Belonging To Nigerian Indicted In Multi-million Dollar Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Withdraws From Akwa Ibom Senatorial Rerun, Tells APC To Replace Him
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Unknown Suspect Allegedly Rapes, Stabs Student To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Two Men Over N362m Trial, Orders IGP To Produce Diezani
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Advises Aisha Buhari; The Angry Matron Of The Villa? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Bill To Give More Money To Lawmakers Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Electricity Employees Suspend Strike Action
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Narrates How Maina's Son Operated Accounts Used As Conduits For Illegal Funds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Demands N2bn Over Police Invasion Of House
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad