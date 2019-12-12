Sowore: Body Of SANs Knocks Nigerian Government, Demands Investigation Into Court Invasion

As condemnation continues to trail the manner at which operatives of Department of State Services invaded the Federal High Court on Friday to forcefully rearrest pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, less than 24 hours after his release on bail after spending 125 days in detention, the body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a judicial commission of enquiry to probe the action of the agency.

The body of SANs said the audacity with which the operatives entered the courtroom had exposed the nation's hallmark of indiscipline to the whole world.

The latest call by the SANs followed earlier moves by the Nigerian Senate, which called for an investigation into the court invasion and Sowore’s rearrest.

On Wednesday, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had said that government was setting up a panel to investigate the incident.

Malami’s statement followed widespread condemnation from around the world that greeted the action of the DSS operatives.

Sowore was first arrested on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the DSS in Lagos for calling on citizens to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from Buhari’s administration.

In charges that have been described as baseless and laughable by observers around the world, the government is accusing Sowore of insulting Buhari and planning to bring down his government.

But despite two court orders directing his freedom on bail, the 48-year-old journalist remains in detention – a glaring breach of his fundamental human rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution and several conventions the country is a signatory to.