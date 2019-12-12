Sowore: Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Buhari To Obey Court Orders

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

 

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has told President Muhammadu Buhari and all those in his regime to obey court orders because according to him failure to do so holds dire consequences.

The Sultan gave the warning while speaking at the 2019 fourth quarter meeting of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council in Abuja.

Abubakar said nobody can decide to disregard the court at will, adding that it would be detrimental to national development.

He said, “We must regularly obey and respect the laws of our land. 

"We should never disregard the laws to avoid the consequences. 

"If a court makes a judicial pronouncement on a particular matter, it should be obeyed to the letter.

“If you have any problem or disagree with the pronouncement, the next step is to appeal the pronouncement instead of disregarding or violating court judgments.

"If you are served a court order and you deliberately refused to obey it because you are a governor, president or any influential person, then you are setting a dangerous precedent." 

The Nigerian Government has failed to release Omoyele Sowore, disregarding two court orders by two different judges.

Sowore was rearrested at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday by operatives of the Department of State Services less than 24 hours after he was released on bail after 125 days in detention.

The invasion of the court and refusal to obey court orders has by President Buhari’s regime has been condemned from around the world. 

The government is accusing him of insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and planning to bring down his regime. 

SaharaReporters, New York

