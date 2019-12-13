Court Jails Two Internet Fraudsters For Impersonation In Ibadan

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2019


Two men, Idowu Onifade and Mumeen Akinjobi, have been sentenced to six months imprisonment for fraudulent impersonation by a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Onifade and Akinjobi were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan zonal office. 

They pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were convicted on an amended charge following a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.

The convicts were found to have acted contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

The prosecution counsel, Murtala Usman, prayed the court to convict them in accordance with the terms of the plea bargain agreement.

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1, Ibadan, found Onifade and Akinjobi guilty as charged.

She ruled that the convicts should forfeit all items that were recovered from them in the course of investigation to the Federal Government.
 

