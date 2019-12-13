Court Sentences Pastors To Prison Over Fraud

A magistrate court in Enugu has convicted and sentenced the General Overseer of Christian Charismatic Movement, Enugu, Sabinus Onuigbo, to seven years imprisonment for forgery.

Magistrate J.O Umuzulike read the judgment on Thursday following the prosecution of Onuigbo alongside three other pastors, Tony Chukwu, Chukwuma Orji Victor and Nick Nwoye.

The three others were sentenced to three years with an option of N20,000 fine.

The judge said the evidence before the court showed that the prosecution proved the allegation of forgery beyond reasonable doubts.

The signature of a pastor, Sunny Ndolo, who resigned from the church since 2011, was forged by Onuigbo and his accomplices in the minutes of the church’s meeting held on July 14, 2014, as brought to the court by the complainant, Innocent Ngwu.

The judge said, “The sole issue for determination was the forgery of Rev. Sunny Ndolo’s signature. The defence did not debunk or contradict it all through their defence.

“As Lord Denning would say, you cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand. The prosecution proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

“But facts before the court found four of the accused guilty while the fifth accused was not a party to the allegations.”