Man Bags 10-year Jail Term For Fraud

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2019

Justice Chuka Obiozor sitting at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced one Jules Suinner to 10 years imprisonment for N25m cyber fraud.

The judge sentenced Suinner following his prosecution on a six-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. 

The EFCC said the convict hacked into the email of a firm, Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, and forged its letterhead paper, tendering same to the firm’s banker to move N25m from its account into the account of one ICT Aid Foundation Cooperative Society in another bank.

In his judgment on Friday, Justice Obiozor said he was satisfied that the prosecution proved its case against Suinner beyond reasonable doubts.

The judge said, “I’m satisfied that the story given by the defendant is a huge hoax.

"The prosecution has successfully proved the burden on it to establish the case of conspiracy and other allegations as contained in the charge against the defendant. The story by the defendant is empty.

“Consequently, the defendant is hereby found guilty of all the counts and he is hereby convicted.”

SaharaReporters, New York

