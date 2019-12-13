Thugs Shoot Two Children In Edo During Political Rally

The thugs shot sporadically into the air to scare away loyalists heading to Osagie Ize-Iyamu's house for the All Progressives Congress rally at Etete, GRA, Benin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2019



Two teenage boys in Edo State were hit by stray bullets on Friday morning as thugs invaded the city during a political rally. 

The thugs shot sporadically into the air to scare away loyalists heading to Osagie Ize-Iyamu's house for the All Progressives Congress rally at Etete, GRA, Benin. 

The two kids, Ovbiagele Ohimai and Joshua Samuel, who are seven and 11 respectively, were sent on an errand by their parents when they were hit by stray bullets. 

They are receiving treatment in an undisclosed private hospital in Benin presently. 

Many of Ize-Iyamu's loyalists, who were conveyed from the 18 local government areas of the state, sustained various degrees of bullet wounds as a result of the incident. 
 

