Tshoho Takes Oath Of Office As Substantive Chief Judge Of Federal High Court



Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko, has sworn in Justice John Tshoho as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The event is taking place at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.

Also sworn in was President of National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kangyip.

Recall that the Coalition of United Political Parties had recently alleged that there was a plot to prevent Tsoho from becoming the substantive Chief Judge of the FHC.

However, the latest development has put paid to that claim.

