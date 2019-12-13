Tshoho Takes Oath Of Office As Substantive Chief Judge Of Federal High Court

Recall that the Coalition of United Political Parties had recently alleged that there was a plot to prevent Tsoho from becoming the substantive Chief Judge of the FHC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2019


Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko, has sworn in Justice John Tshoho as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The event is taking place at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.

Also sworn in was President of National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kangyip.

However, the latest development has put paid to that claim. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

