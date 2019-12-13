Turkish Airlines Denies Suspension Of Operations In Nigeria

In reaction to the news circulating about the suspension of operations of Turkish Airlines in Nigeria by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, the airline has denied the report, branding it as false and misleading.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2019

 

In reaction to the news circulating about the suspension of operations of Turkish Airlines in Nigeria by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, the airline has denied the report, branding it as false and misleading.

Turkish Airlines in a statement sent to SaharaReporters, said it continues to operate in all of its destinations in Nigeria, adding that the news was far from reality.

The airline said, “There are reports circulating in several news websites that claim Turkish Airlines operations in Nigeria are suspended or to be suspended by Nigeria Civil Aviation

Authority.

“We would like to announce that our operations continue in all of our destinations

in Nigeria. 

"The news reports on the subject do not reflect the reality.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel JUST IN: Bauchi Auto Crash Claims Lives Of 28 Family Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Man Slumps At Arrival Hall Of Murtala Mohammed Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Travel Expect Delays, Cancellation Of Flights During Harmattan, NCAA Tells Passengers
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Travel Border Closure: Neighbouring Nations Not Helping Nigeria To Improve Economy, Says Emir Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Our Reaction To Takeover Of Sowore's Case By Attorney-General Of Federation By Femi Falana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Buhari To Obey Court Orders
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Thugs Shoot Two Children In Edo During Political Rally
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo: We Can’t Discuss Issue In Court -Senate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Pastors To Prison Over Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Tshoho Takes Oath Of Office As Substantive Chief Judge Of Federal High Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Appeals Inclusion Of SDP Candidate In Kogi Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics There's Still Time To Change, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Boris Johnson Wins Parliamentary Majority
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Influential Nigerians Pressuring Us To Release Ondo Pastor Arrested Over Missing Child In Church –DSS Source
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad