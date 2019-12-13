Turkish Airlines Denies Suspension Of Operations In Nigeria

In reaction to the news circulating about the suspension of operations of Turkish Airlines in Nigeria by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, the airline has denied the report, branding it as false and misleading.

Turkish Airlines in a statement sent to SaharaReporters, said it continues to operate in all of its destinations in Nigeria, adding that the news was far from reality.

The airline said, “There are reports circulating in several news websites that claim Turkish Airlines operations in Nigeria are suspended or to be suspended by Nigeria Civil Aviation

Authority.

“We would like to announce that our operations continue in all of our destinations

in Nigeria.

"The news reports on the subject do not reflect the reality.”