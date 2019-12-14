Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption Profoundly Disappointing -Ex-presidential Adviser

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2019

A former political adviser in the Presidency, Dr Usman Bugaje, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption as one that is profoundly disappointing.

Bugaje said this while speaking at the 25th anniversary of the Serikin Fulani of Lagos State, Dr Mohammad Bambado 11.

Bugaje also condemned the incessant attacks by Boko Haram sect in the country, incompetent politicians whose only way of winning is through manipulation of religion and ethnicity.

He said every Nigerian must be worried that the fight against corruption was being lost. 

He stated, “The fight against corruption is to say the least profoundly disappointing.”

He urged the government to find lasting solution to rising unemployment in the country, saying if not arrested, it poses a big threat to the country, Daily Trust reports.

SaharaReporters, New York

