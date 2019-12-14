Buhari Slowing Down Nigeria's Progress –Ondo Cleric

Speaking at a programme on Thursday in Akure, Giwa said the ruling All Progressives Congress government led by Buhari had made Nigerians regret voting them into power in 2015 due to its unfriendly polices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2019

 

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, a church based in Akure, Ondo State, Adewale Giwa, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was slowing down Nigeria’s wheel of progress of Nigeria following his continued silence on human rights abuses and violation of court orders under his watch.

Speaking at a programme on Thursday in Akure, Giwa said the ruling All Progressives Congress government led by Buhari had made Nigerians regret voting them into power in 2015 due to its unfriendly polices.

He said, “Nigeria is a blessed country but the leaders have failed to walk on God's paths.

“If you are not a wicked leader, you would not have been watching your tribe killing another tribe without bringing them to justice.

“If you are a good leader, you would not have jailed innocent people and allowed killers to move freely in the country.

“If you are a God-fearing man, you would have fulfilled all the promises you made during the electioneering campaigns.

"This style of leadership is slowing down Nigeria's progress.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Thugs Shoot Two Children In Edo During Political Rally
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Trader Sues Saraki, Atiku For Portraying Her In Campaign Poster
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Buhari To Obey Court Orders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics There's Still Time To Change, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo: We Can’t Discuss Issue In Court -Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Thugs Shoot Two Children In Edo During Political Rally
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Our Reaction To Takeover Of Sowore's Case By Attorney-General Of Federation By Femi Falana
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Trader Sues Saraki, Atiku For Portraying Her In Campaign Poster
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Buhari To Obey Court Orders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Tshoho Takes Oath Of Office As Substantive Chief Judge Of Federal High Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Executes Four Persons, Releases Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Turkish Airlines Denies Suspension Of Operations In Nigeria
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics There's Still Time To Change, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo: We Can’t Discuss Issue In Court -Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Man Bags 10-year Jail Term For Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Sack DSS DG, Yusuf Bichi, Premium Times Tells Buhari In New Editorial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad