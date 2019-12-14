Buhari Slowing Down Nigeria's Progress –Ondo Cleric

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, a church based in Akure, Ondo State, Adewale Giwa, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was slowing down Nigeria’s wheel of progress of Nigeria following his continued silence on human rights abuses and violation of court orders under his watch.

Speaking at a programme on Thursday in Akure, Giwa said the ruling All Progressives Congress government led by Buhari had made Nigerians regret voting them into power in 2015 due to its unfriendly polices.

He said, “Nigeria is a blessed country but the leaders have failed to walk on God's paths.

“If you are not a wicked leader, you would not have been watching your tribe killing another tribe without bringing them to justice.

“If you are a good leader, you would not have jailed innocent people and allowed killers to move freely in the country.

“If you are a God-fearing man, you would have fulfilled all the promises you made during the electioneering campaigns.

"This style of leadership is slowing down Nigeria's progress.”