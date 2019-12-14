DSS Urged To Charge Suspects In Case Of Missing Ondo Boy To Court

The National Human Rights Commission in Ondo State has asked the Department of State Services to charge suspects fingered in the case of the missing one year old boy, Eniola, to court.

The toddler went missing during a service at Sotitobire Miracle Centre, a popular church in Akure on November 10, leading to the arrest of founder of the church, Alfa Babatunde.

Ondo State Coordinator of the NHRC, Mr Oyewole Sunday, said they had visited the church for investigation shortly after receiving a report of the incident and that there was need to charge all those suspected to have a hand in the boy’s disappearance to be charged to court based on evidence on the ground.

He said, "Since the matter was brought to the notice of the commission, the commission has visited the church where the incident occurred and questioned the founder in respect to the matter.

"Besides, we have equally been in constant communication with parents of the child and their legal representative.

"Pursuant to Section 5 of the National Human Rights Commission Act 2010 as amended, this complaint was admitted by the National Human Rights Commission for investigation.

“It is our opinion that while the process of the investigation is still ongoing, the matter be charge to a court of competent jurisdiction to ensure that the suspected persons are made to face the legal process.”