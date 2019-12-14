Imo Police Deny Duncan Mighty Kidnap News, Say Musician Was Arrested For Fraud

The police in Imo in a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Ikeokwu Godson, said the artiste was in fact arrested for fraud and was not kidnapped by anyone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2019

 

The police in Imo State has debunked the news that musician, Duncan Okechukwu popularly known as Duncan Mighty, was kidnapped.

In a post on Instagram, Duncan Mighty’s friend and billionaire club-owner, Cubana Chief Priest, had said, “He was beaten and abducted by the gunmen amid gunshots.”

But denying that claim, the police in Imo in a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Ikeokwu Godson, said the artiste was in fact arrested for fraud and was not kidnapped by anyone.

The statement reads, “Today 14/12/19, operatives of the command arrested popular music artiste, Duncan Mighty on an allegation of fraud.

“This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artiste M2, who claimed that the Imo State Government under Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artistes and sign M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty.

“As a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of N11m was paid to him.

“However, since collecting the payment, he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

“Sequel to the petition, the artiste was arrested and he affirmed having such agreement and collecting the fund.

“He said he can only refund the money if the contract was terminated. He was released on bail on self-recognisance.

“Consequently, a letter was reviewed by the representative of the former governor terminating the contract to enable him refund the money.

“Since then he absconded, and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.

“In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest in the early hours of this morning.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

