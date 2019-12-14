Lagos Government Begins Demolition Of Distressed Buildings

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2019

The Lagos State Government has said it has begun the demolition of distressed buildings in the state.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that not less than five distressed buildings in the state had been demolished.

According to him, before the agency carried out the exercise, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Material Testing Agency and Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning had made recommendations to the government.

He said, “The Ministry’s recommendations are necessary to carry out stress tests to ascertain the integrity of the buildings.

 “After thorough investigations, the ministry agreed that the houses should be taken to ground zero.

 “Consequently, residents of the buildings were advised to vacate the premises within five days for their safety."

