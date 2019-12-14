Nigerian Musician, Duncan Mighty, Kidnapped In Imo

Musician, Duncan Okechukwu popularly known as Duncan Mighty, has been reportedly kidnapped in Owerri, capital of Imo State.

His friend and billionaire club-owner, Cubana Chief Priest, made this known on Saturday via a post on Instagram where he said, “He was beaten and abducted by the gunmen amid gunshots.”

The 36-year-old Rivers State-born musician, who fondly describes himself as ‘Port Harcourt First Son’, is known for several hits and impressive collaborations with other top entertainers in Nigeria.