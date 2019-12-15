It’s Insulting To Suggest I’ve Joined APC –Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode said he symbolises light, while the party and “those that are in their ranks are nothing but darkness”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2019

Femi Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that it is insulting for anyone to suggest that he had rejoined the All Progressives Congress, the country’s ruling political party. 

In a post on his verified Twitter handle @realFFK on Sunday, the former minister said, “The suggestion that I joined the APC is false and insulting. 

“Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame. 

“With what we have witnessed, I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress.

“I am committed to opposing the APC and those that are in their ranks for the rest of my natural life and I will never join them no matter what.

“They are nothing but darkness whilst I stand for the light of God and truth: there can be no fellowship between light and darkness.”

