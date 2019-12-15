NCAA Gives Turkish Airlines Ultimatum To Deliver Passengers’ Luggage

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has given Turkish Airlines until December 17 to clear all abandoned check-in luggage of Nigerian passengers.

This comes a day after the suspension slammed on the airline by NCAA was supposed to take effect.

The agency also warned that it will no longer tolerate foreign airlines poor handling and treatment of Nigerians.

In a statement, General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, said that it expected strict compliance to industry standards from all foreign airlines, stressing that all operators should ensure Nigerians were not taken for granted by providing safe, secure and efficient services to them at all times.

The statement emphasised that the Acting Director-General of NCAA, Capt Abdullahi Sidi, had a meeting with the leadership of Turkish Airlines at the agency’s office over the issue.

Adurogboye stated further that the airline had also upgraded from its Boeing B737 – 800 being used to airlift passengers, which was found inadequate to a larger Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 – 900.

Recall that the NCAA in a letter dated December 11, 2019 with reference no. NCAA/DG/12/16/60, had suspended Turkish Airlines operations in Nigeria with effect from the December 16, 2019 if the right size of aircraft was not deployed to the serve Nigerians at all airports in the country.