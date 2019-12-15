NCAA Gives Turkish Airlines Ultimatum To Deliver Passengers’ Luggage

This comes a day after the suspension slammed on the airline by NCAA was supposed to take effect.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2019

 

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has given Turkish Airlines until December 17 to clear all abandoned check-in luggage of Nigerian passengers.

This comes a day after the suspension slammed on the airline by NCAA was supposed to take effect.

The agency also warned that it will no longer tolerate foreign airlines poor handling and treatment of Nigerians.

In a statement, General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, said that it expected strict compliance to industry standards from all foreign airlines, stressing that all operators should ensure Nigerians were not taken for granted by providing safe, secure and efficient services to them at all times.

The statement emphasised that the Acting Director-General of NCAA, Capt Abdullahi Sidi, had a meeting with the leadership of Turkish Airlines at the agency’s office over the issue.

Adurogboye stated further that the airline had also upgraded from its Boeing B737 – 800 being used to airlift passengers, which was found inadequate to a larger Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 – 900.

Recall that the NCAA in a letter dated December 11, 2019 with reference no. NCAA/DG/12/16/60, had suspended Turkish Airlines operations in Nigeria with effect from the December 16, 2019 if the right size of aircraft was not deployed to the serve Nigerians at all airports in the country.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Kill University Don In Edo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Turkish Airlines Deploys Bigger Aircraft To Nigerian Route After Passengers' Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News Don’t Let Nigerian Businessmen Into My Meetings In The US, President Buhari Warns Aides
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Aisha, Wife Of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, Arrives In Washington DC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Lagos-Ibadan Speed Rail Project Takes Off
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Trader Sues Saraki, Atiku For Portraying Her In Campaign Poster
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption Profoundly Disappointing -Ex-presidential Adviser
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Executes Four Persons, Releases Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill University Don In Edo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption We're Not Joined In Suit Against Kalu, Sun Management Says After EFCC Marks Premises
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Turkish Airlines Deploys Bigger Aircraft To Nigerian Route After Passengers' Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Orji Kalu’s Properties Marked By EFCC Over N7bn Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Terrorism Nigerian Government Not Doing Enough To Rescue Us, Kidnapped Lecturer Alleges From ISWAP Captivity
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Entertainment Imo Police Deny Duncan Mighty Kidnap News, Say Musician Was Arrested For Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman Retains UFC Welterweight Title
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Change Or Risk Travel Ban, NAPTIP Tells Sex Offenders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad