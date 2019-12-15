Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman Retains UFC Welterweight Title

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria has defeated Colby Covington in a UFC 245 fight in Las Vegas, United States, to retain his welterweight title.

In a thrilling five-round battle, the Nigerian broke his opponent’s jaw to coast home to victory.

Referee Marc Goddard stepped in at 4:10 of the final round – the fifth latest finish in UFC history – as Usman retained his welterweight title in a thrilling slugfest at the T-Mobile Arena.

The victory makes it 15 straight wins for Usman (16-1), who is now 11-0 in UFC.

At the time of the stoppage, one judge had it at 2-2, while one had it 3-1 for Usman, and another 3-1 for Covington, who fell to just his second loss in the promotion.

“This one is not just for me, this one is for the whole entire world right now,” Usman said after his triumph, according to Mirror Post.