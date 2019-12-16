BREAKING: APC Lifts Okorocha, Akeredolu, Others' Suspension

The All Progressives Congress has lifted the suspension of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and other members of the party.

The National Working Committee of the APC announced that it has also lifted the suspension of ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu; and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement urged the members of the party to act in line with the policy of the party and work to make it bigger.

The statement reads, “Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction.

“We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in its day to day running.

“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states.”