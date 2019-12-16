BREAKING: APC Lifts Okorocha, Akeredolu, Others' Suspension

The National Working Committee of the APC announced that it has also lifted the suspension of ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu; and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019

 

The All Progressives Congress has lifted the suspension of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and other members of the party.

The National Working Committee of the APC announced that it has also lifted the suspension of ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu; and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement urged the members of the party to act in line with the policy of the party and work to make it bigger.

The statement reads, “Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction.

“We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in its day to day running.

“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I'm Still Alive, IBB Says After Rumoured Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Will Approve Buhari's $30bn Loan Request -Lawan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Court Dismisses Bribery Suit Against Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fashola's Impersonator Arraigned In Court, Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Women Make Better Leaders, Says Ex-US President, Obama
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 19 Fulani Herdsmen In Gunfight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I'm Still Alive, IBB Says After Rumoured Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Cult Gangs Clash In Lagos, Residents Forced To Stay Indoors
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Generals In Major Shakeup
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Falana Demands Sowore's Release In Letter To Nigeria's Attorney-General Of Federation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Fela Died Of Poison From Nigerian Government, Not HIV -Dede Mabiaku
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Oil Bayelsa Loses Oil Well To Rivers State After Court Order
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Court Registrar, Wife, Arrested By ICPC Over Money Laundering
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Will Approve Buhari's $30bn Loan Request -Lawan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Court Dismisses Bribery Suit Against Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fashola's Impersonator Arraigned In Court, Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad