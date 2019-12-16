BREAKING: Protesting Women Deny Ogun Governor Access To Office

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ran into women protesting at his office.

The women led by Abiola Akiode, Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center, were protesting the low inclusion of women in the governor’s cabinet.

Akiode had previously described the low representation of women in Ogun State as an “appalling low representation of women in government in Nigeria.”

The protesters, who arrived at the office of Governor Abiodun in the morning, refused to leave until they were addressed by the governor who was said to be out of his office.

However, after hours of picketing the office, the convoy of the governor arrived, welcomed by the protesting women and refused entrance into his office.

After some minutes, one of the vehicles in the convoy drove into the protesters but the women were lucky to escape being hit.

The women however, regrouped and continued to picket the office, denying the governor access to his office.