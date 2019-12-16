BREAKING: Protesting Women Deny Ogun Governor Access To Office

After some minutes, one of the vehicles in the convoy drove into the protesters but the women were lucky to escape being hit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019

 

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ran into women protesting at his office.

The women led by Abiola Akiode, Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center, were protesting the low inclusion of women in the governor’s cabinet.

Akiode had previously described the low representation of women in Ogun State as an “appalling low representation of women in government in Nigeria.”

The protesters, who arrived at the office of Governor Abiodun in the morning, refused to leave until they were addressed by the governor who was said to be out of his office.

However, after hours of picketing the office, the convoy of the governor arrived, welcomed by the protesting women and refused entrance into his office.

After some minutes, one of the vehicles in the convoy drove into the protesters but the women were lucky to escape being hit.

The women however, regrouped and continued to picket the office, denying the governor access to his office.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I'm Still Alive, IBB Says After Rumoured Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Will Approve Buhari's $30bn Loan Request -Lawan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Court Dismisses Bribery Suit Against Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fashola's Impersonator Arraigned In Court, Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Women Make Better Leaders, Says Ex-US President, Obama
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 19 Fulani Herdsmen In Gunfight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I'm Still Alive, IBB Says After Rumoured Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Cult Gangs Clash In Lagos, Residents Forced To Stay Indoors
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Generals In Major Shakeup
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Falana Demands Sowore's Release In Letter To Nigeria's Attorney-General Of Federation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Fela Died Of Poison From Nigerian Government, Not HIV -Dede Mabiaku
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Oil Bayelsa Loses Oil Well To Rivers State After Court Order
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Court Registrar, Wife, Arrested By ICPC Over Money Laundering
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Will Approve Buhari's $30bn Loan Request -Lawan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Court Dismisses Bribery Suit Against Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fashola's Impersonator Arraigned In Court, Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad