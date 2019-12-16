Edo APC Crisis Deepens As Obaseki’s Aide Brands Oshiomhole A Liar

The ongoing power tussle between Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State got messier on Monday as Obaseki’s aide labelled Oshiomhole a liar.

The tussle has divided the All Progressives Congress in Edo to two factions.

While the faction loyal to Obaseki has suspended Oshiomhole, the other faction backed by Oshiomhole has also suspended Obaseki.

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to Obaseki, in a statement on Monday, claimed that Obaseki won more votes for the APC than Oshiomhole did.

He said, “In 2015, when Oshiomhole was governor, he polled 208,469 votes against Peoples Democratic Party’s 286,869, with a 78,400 deficit. While in 2019, under Obaseki, the APC scored 267,842, while the PDP got 275,691, with a 7,849 marginal loss.

“Another instance where Oshiomhole told a blatant lie in the full glare of the public was when Governor Obaseki went to the former governor’s residence in Iyamho during the last Sallah celebration. Oshiomhole told the world that he had no issue with Obaseki and that what people were witnessing was a media construction. This has since turned out to be far from the truth.

“On another occasion, a former Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Dan Mallam, publicly debunked the lie by Oshiomhole that his Benin residence was attacked. Mallam categorically said the claim was false and that the police, which ought to be in the know, could confirm that there was no attack on Oshiomhole’s house.

“Oshiomhole after the incident said that the attack was carried out by deputy governor of the state, Shaibu, but the same Shaibu was in the vehicle that was attacked.

"So, this goes to show that Oshiomhole never tells the truth.

“It is rather unfortunate. It is the manifestation of this that we see with the crisis associated with different chapters of the APC across the country.”