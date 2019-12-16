Fela Died Of Poison From Nigerian Government, Not HIV -Dede Mabiaku

Mabiaku, who doubled as protégée of the late musician, was speaking with Object TV Media where he compared the Department of State Services’ rearrest of Omoyele Sowore’s to what happened to Fela.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019

 

Dede Mabiaku, close friend of late Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has said that the legendary artiste died from a lethal injection by the Nigerian Government and not from HIV/AIDS as speculated.

Mabiaku, who doubled as protégée of the late musician, was speaking with Object TV Media where he compared the Department of State Services’ rearrest of Omoyele Sowore’s to what happened to Fela, TheCable reports.

Mabiaku said Fela had told him and Seun Kuti about his suspicions that he had been injected with “something” in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Mabiaku also said he waited for many years after Fela’s death for someone to bring the issue up but everyone seemed to have kept quiet until DSS’s confrontation with Sowore led to a similar suspicion.

He said, “NDLEA, that’s where they injected him while he was in their custody. And I’m bold to say it today. Why no one has raised this matter since then is what I don’t know. I’ve waited for long for people to say this thing. I’ve waited for 22 years. 

“He never knew what they injected him with. He just felt something and asked us whether we’eve seen him sleep face-down before and we said no. And he asked us how come it happened, showing us his side and saying he feels like he was injected with something.

“Many things happen, we’ve heard of Abiola’s case. We need to be real with ourselves. It’s time for a human revolution. We need to change our thought process and our attitude to what we are ⁠— Africans. I want us all to remember these things.”

