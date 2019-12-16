Minimum Wage: Ogun State Workers Threaten To Embark On Strike

Workers in Ogun State have threatened to embark on a warning strike to compel the state government to begin payment of the new minimum wage.

The workers under the auspices of Organised Labour in Ogun State on Monday said they would commence a two-day warning strike.

The organised labour – Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and The Joint Negotiating Council - in a joint press conference, decried that Governor Dapo Abiodun had refused to negotiate and implement the minimum wage.

They noted that the strike would help drive home their demands and make the government set-up a committee to determine the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage

NLC Chairman in the state, Bankole Emmanuel, said the government had continued to treat them with “deceit and apparent misinformation”.

Emmanuel insisted that, government’s attitude towards the implementation of the minimum wage had convinced them that it was “unwilling to implement it, let alone negotiate its consequential adjustments”, Guardian reports.