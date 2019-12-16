The Nation Newspaper Joins Call For Sowore's Release

The Nation, in its editorial on Sunday, called on the Nigerian Government to release Sowore, joining other respected news publications like PUNCH that have urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime to obey the rule of law and constitution of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019

Photo Speaks: Omoyele Sowore's Timeline SaharaReporters Media

The Nation stated, "At the beginning, it seemed a routine of overzealous government officials with calls of condemnation were muted and, for most part, ignored. 

"The Buhari administration was now known to follow a familiar script. 

"The man (Sowore) had spent over 100 days in that vault of injustice before he eventually was released. The sigh of release did not spread oxygen over the whole nation’s body before a new drama. He was barely 48 hours out of detention when he was re-arrested. He was in a court room while the DSS operatives were also found present. The DSS has tried to divert the story from the process of his re-arrest to the theatrics in a courtroom.

"The DSS said they did not play any part in the “wrestling match” that brought Sowore to the floor. The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said he would set up an inquiry into how it happened. But that is beside the point at this moment.

"Those who wanted the administration to save itself from this unwarranted embarrassment were cornered by this act of imbecility in a republic.

"This Sowore case is a picture of official fear, and the government has admitted by this jackboot narrative that it has lost the argument. The DSS cannot keep the publisher forever. To put the matter out of the front burner, the Federal Government should let him go and abide by the dictates of the court and not the summons of its whim."
 

