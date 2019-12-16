Nigerians Kick As Court Dismisses Ganduje's Bribery Suit

Following reports of Federal High Court sitting in Kano dismissing the bribery suit against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for lack of evidence, Nigerians have condemned the court’s decision, describing it as covering corruption.

Ganduje was filmed receiving kickback from a contractor and hiding it under his cloth.

A Kano-based lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, had asked the court to mandate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate Ganduje after months of silence by the anti-graft agency.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said he does not know the technology used in creating the video, dismissing it as not genuine and also exonerating Ganduje.

However, Nigerians on social media condemned the ruling by the judge, branding the judiciary as the biggest problem of the country.

Emma O. Akpasubi in a post on Twitter said, “Nigeria's judiciary is the enemy of its own independence. Ethnic and other biases still influence court cases and judgments.

"Until the judiciary purge itself of a situation where ethnic and other considerations in the name of technicalities give out strong cases, hopelessness is it.”

Airmecca wrote, “It is not for lack of evidence or not that the case was dismissed. We know the truth: the judge has just done what he was instructed to deliver. The judiciary has been reduced to bunch of actors.”

Benson tweeted, “Why Kano, why not Abuja but if the case is for South-West governors or anyone from the region, someone like (Omoyele Sowore) it will be transferred to Abuja right?"

JAM wrote, “Under Buhari, corruption is by far worse. Just sing Buhari's praise and then go ahead to steal as you want, they will declare you a saint."

Jossy wrote, “Why are you surprised when they don't obey court orders anymore because the judiciary is now part of the presidency.”

Olaoye Abayomi Samuel wrote, “That's not a verdict for Nigerians, its a verdict simply to promote and favour Northern agenda. Shame on judiciary.”