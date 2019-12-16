Three Suspected Cult Members Arrested For Murder In Lagos

Three suspected cult members wanted in Lagos have been arrested for the murder of one Enoch Obaro in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the suspects were members of Aiye confraternity and had been on the police wanted list for various offences such as armed robbery, violent attacks, cultism and land grabbing.

Elkana stated, “On the 03/12/19 at about 2030hrs, one Yemisi Obaro ‘f’ of No 5, Surulere Street, Agbowa, reported at Agbowa Police Station that her husband, one Enoch Obaro, left home in the morning and did not return. That all efforts made in tracing his location proved abortive.

“Message was sent to all police stations across the state through the Police Control Room to help in finding the missing person.

“On 08/12/19 at about 1430hrs, police received a call that the remains of the missing person were sighted at an isolated/bushy area at Fadayin junction, Imota, Ikorodu.”

Elkana said a team of homicide detectives was drafted to the scene where the remains of the victim were recovered for autopsy.

According to him, the body was mutilated with the two hands severed and a leg cut off while expended cartridges and broken bricks were equally recovered at the scene.