2023: No Room For Electoral Malpractice –Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that he will not tolerate electoral malpractices during the 2023 general elections.

The President gave the warning while receiving top government officials at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday in commemoration of his 77th birthday.

He asked politicians interested in contesting for the 2023 elections to work hard as he was not going to tolerate any form of malpractice.

Buhari also asked those planning to use their offices or security agencies to subvert the will of the people to have a rethink because he would not allow them to have their way.

