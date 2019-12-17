BREAKING: Buhari Signs 2020 Budget Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2020 budget into law.

The President signed the bill at his office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday to return Nigeria to January-December budget circle.

The National Assembly had transmitted the budget to the President on December 13 with the Presidency saying Buhari and the Federal Executive Council would scrutinise the 2020 Appropriation Bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had on December 5, 2019 concurrently passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill, raising the total estimates from the proposed N10.33trn to N10.6trn.