Commission Targets Properties Of Security Commandant On The Run

The order came following an ex-parte application filed by ICPC alleging that the said properties were proceeds of unlawful activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has ordered the forfeiture of two properties belonging to a Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Adenike Ishola.

Ths was disclosed in a statement by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission on Monday.

The order came following an ex-parte application filed by ICPC alleging that the said properties were proceeds of unlawful activities. 

The embattled deputy commandant is now said to be on the run as the commission moves to take over the properties. 

The ICPC stated, “In its sustained determination to recover assets acquired with the proceeds of crime by corrupt persons, the ICPC has secured an interim forfeiture order on two assets located at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.

“Following a motion of ex-parte filed by counsel to the ICPC, John Okwor, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court 6 sitting in Abuja granted the order against the assets linked to an erstwhile staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ms  Adenike Ishola, and her company, Faith Winners Properties Nigeria Ltd.

“The properties include an estate of 60 buildings at Plot No. MF1296 (10.9ha), Sabon Lugbe South-West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja, and a property at Plot No.ED1295 (9.6ha), located at Sabon Lugbe South-West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja.

“Ishola, a Deputy Commandant, and her company are standing trial before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in charge No FCT/HC/CR/101/2013 for using her company to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public into subscribing for allocation in a proposed housing estate while passing off the said estate project as collaboration with her employer. In the course of the trial, Ishola jumped bail, and available information indicates that she is out of the country.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigerians Kick As Court Dismisses Ganduje's Bribery Suit
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Court Dismisses Bribery Suit Against Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Court Registrar, Wife, Arrested By ICPC Over Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Mining make
Corruption Investigation: From Osun To Ondo: How illegal, Informal Mining, Untapped Resources Scoop Nigerian Economy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ekiti Election Fraud Debacle, What Hope For Even-Handed Justice? By Adesegun Omolewa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Prosecution Opposes Admissibility Of Ex-Gov Akwe Doma’s Document
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Terrorism Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 19 Fulani Herdsmen In Gunfight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Orders Naira Marley’s Arrest Over Alleged Car Theft
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesting Women Deny Ogun Governor Access To Office
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Fela Died Of Poison From Nigerian Government, Not HIV -Dede Mabiaku
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians Kick As Court Dismisses Ganduje's Bribery Suit
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education UniAbuja Sacks Two Professors, Demotes Two Lecturers For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Edo APC Crisis Deepens As Obaseki’s Aide Brands Oshiomhole A Liar
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Cult Gangs Clash In Lagos, Residents Forced To Stay Indoors
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Generals In Major Shakeup
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics N37bn Approved For Renovation Of National Assembly
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Will Approve Buhari's $30bn Loan Request -Lawan
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad