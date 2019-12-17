Commission Targets Properties Of Security Commandant On The Run

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has ordered the forfeiture of two properties belonging to a Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Adenike Ishola.

Ths was disclosed in a statement by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission on Monday.

The order came following an ex-parte application filed by ICPC alleging that the said properties were proceeds of unlawful activities.

The embattled deputy commandant is now said to be on the run as the commission moves to take over the properties.

The ICPC stated, “In its sustained determination to recover assets acquired with the proceeds of crime by corrupt persons, the ICPC has secured an interim forfeiture order on two assets located at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.

“Following a motion of ex-parte filed by counsel to the ICPC, John Okwor, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court 6 sitting in Abuja granted the order against the assets linked to an erstwhile staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ms Adenike Ishola, and her company, Faith Winners Properties Nigeria Ltd.

“The properties include an estate of 60 buildings at Plot No. MF1296 (10.9ha), Sabon Lugbe South-West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja, and a property at Plot No.ED1295 (9.6ha), located at Sabon Lugbe South-West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja.

“Ishola, a Deputy Commandant, and her company are standing trial before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in charge No FCT/HC/CR/101/2013 for using her company to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public into subscribing for allocation in a proposed housing estate while passing off the said estate project as collaboration with her employer. In the course of the trial, Ishola jumped bail, and available information indicates that she is out of the country.”