Democratic Process Too Slow For My Liking –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s democratic process was too slow for his liking.

Buhari made the comment in a brief interview on the state-run Nigerian Television Authority on Tuesday to commemorate his 77th birthday.

He said, “When I came in uniform, I collected those who were leading, took them to Kirikiri (Maximum Security Prison) and told them they were guilty until they could prove themselves innocent.

“I put based on almost all the geopolitical zones committees to investigate them. Those that were found to have lived beyond their means, the balance was taken and were given to the states.

“But I myself was arrested, detained and they were given back what they have stolen.

“So under this system which is supposed to be more accountable, it is too slow for my liking but I have to follow it.”