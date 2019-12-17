JUST IN: Reps Reject Bill Seeking Six-year Single Term For Presidents, Governors In Nigeria

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking to provide a single term of six years for the president and governors in Nigeria.

The bill sponsored by John Dyegh from Benue State, seeks to also provide for an unlimited tenure of six years for members of the National Assembly and state houses of assemblies, TheCable reports.

The idea was rejected on Tuesday at plenary.

During the debate on the bill, most lawmakers kicked against it, arguing that there was nothing wrong with the system Nigeria currently operates.

But a few lawmakers including Sergius Ogun from Edo State argued that it would save the country the funds used to conduct elections every four years.

He said, “This bill intends to also save money being spent on elections for second term. It will save this country and our democracy.”

Henry Archibong from Akwa Ibom State said the focus should be on improving Nigeria’s electoral process and not on the number of years an elected officer stays in office.

He said, “How can we make electoral processes and elections credible and less expensive?

“This is the issue we ought to address and not the number of terms.”

Haruna Bello from Kano State kicked against the bill as well, saying it will fuel the speculation of tenure extension for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “There is a speculation for tenure extension for the President. Bringing this motion now will make our adversaries think this is an attempt to achieve that.

“By the time you allow room for six years, you will shut down the door for appraisal of someone’s term after four years. We should maintain our four years.”

The bill was subsequently voted against when Idris Wase, deputy speaker, who presided over the session, put it up for vote for second reading.