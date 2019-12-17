Over 100 Million Nigerians Jobless -Ngige

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

 

The Nigerian Government has said that at least 100 million citizens are jobless with many of them unemployable.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, made the disclosure while speaking at the 2019 National Migration Dialogue at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Ngige decried the rate at which youths were leaving the country, adding that skilled Nigerians should be exported.

He said, “Nigeria is over 200 million and about 60 per cent are youths who need employment. Unfortunately, only 10 per cent have decent jobs.

“Many are unemployable while others are not employed. 

"We are working that they get job so that they can have a roof over their heads, feed and enjoy life.

“We have established linkages with the Ministry of Education, Industry, Trade and Investment, Youth and Sports, and Agriculture. 

"We want to look at our curriculum so that our people can have skills that can be exported.” 

 

